Air pollution: SC questions Delhi govt over trucks entering national capital

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Delhi government over the entry of trucks in the national capital, currently reeling under severe air pollution.

Abdul Wasi22 November 2024 - 14:06
Supreme Court (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Delhi government over the entry of trucks in the national capital, currently reeling under severe air pollution.

“It is very difficult for us to assume that entry of trucks in Delhi has been stopped,” observed a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih.

The bench therefore said it proposes to direct the Centre to depute police personnel at all 113 points to check the entry of trucks in Delhi.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government informed the bench there were a total of 113 entry points, including 13 for trucks.

The apex court is seized of the matter related to air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region and the hearing is currently underway.

On November 18, the apex court directed all Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to strictly enforce anti-pollution GRAP 4 restrictions, making it clear that the curbs would continue till further orders.

PTI
