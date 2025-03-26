Airlines to operate record 25,610 flights a week in summer

New Delhi: India’s commercial airlines are set to operate a record 25,610 flights per week during the upcoming summer season, marking a 5.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The summer season, spanning from March 30 to October 25, will see an additional 2.5% increase in flights compared to the preceding winter season.

IndiGo Leads with the Most Weekly Domestic Flights

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, will operate 467 additional flights per week compared to last year, reflecting a 3% increase. IndiGo will lead the pack with 14,158 weekly domestic departures, followed by Air India with 4,310 and Air India Express with 3,375.

SpiceJet and Regional Airlines See Decrease in Operations

While major carriers like IndiGo continue to expand, low-cost carrier SpiceJet will see a decrease in its weekly flights by 25%, dropping from 1,657 flights last year to 1,240 this year. Additionally, regional airlines such as Alliance Air and Flybig have experienced a significant decline, with Alliance Air seeing a 41.96% drop and Flybig witnessing a 30.98% reduction in flight operations.

New and Suspended Airport Operations

This summer schedule also introduces new operations from airports like Ambikapur, Datia, Bidar, Porbandar, Pakyaong, Rewa, and Solapur, as scheduled airlines add these locations to their flight routes. However, operations at Azamgarh and Rupsi airports will be suspended for the 2025 summer season.

Despite expectations, the Navi Mumbai and Noida airports near Delhi are not included in the schedule. Both airports are projected to commence operations by October 2025, coinciding with the transition to the winter schedule.

Robust Growth in India’s Aviation Sector

The total number of flights for the summer season represents an all-time high, surpassing pre-COVID levels as air traffic in India continues to grow at a rapid pace. Domestic air passenger traffic saw a remarkable 11.04% increase in February 2025 compared to the same month last year.

An ICRA report revealed that domestic air traffic for the first 11 months of the current financial year reached 1,551 lakh passengers, 7.7% higher than the previous year and 12.9% higher than pre-COVID levels. International passenger traffic for Indian carriers also saw impressive growth, standing at 280.9 lakh passengers, a 14.8% increase year-on-year, and 41.3% higher than pre-COVID levels.

As air travel demand surges, India’s aviation sector remains optimistic about a stable outlook, driven by increased flight operations and growing passenger traffic across domestic and international routes.