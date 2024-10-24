Hyderabad

Airport Authorities Advise Passengers to Arrive Early

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities urge travelers to plan ahead and arrive early due to a shortage of cabs and an expected increase in passenger traffic during the festive season.

Mohammed Zubair24 October 2024 - 21:16
Hyderabad: Authorities at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad have urged travelers to plan their departures in advance and arrive early due to a shortage of cabs and an anticipated rise in passenger numbers for the upcoming festivals.

With Diwali approaching, officials expect an increase in travel activity.

The advisory issued by the airport authorities emphasizes that the cab shortage could significantly affect passengers’ ability to reach the airport on time.

