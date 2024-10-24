Airport Authorities Advise Passengers to Arrive Early

Hyderabad: Authorities at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad have urged travelers to plan their departures in advance and arrive early due to a shortage of cabs and an anticipated rise in passenger numbers for the upcoming festivals.

With Diwali approaching, officials expect an increase in travel activity.

This festive season, let’s travel with ease and joy!



Arrive early at #RGIAirport, Hyderabad, to beat the rush and ensure a seamless journey. With the long weekend ahead, cab shortages may arise, so your planning will make all the difference. Explore our various commute… pic.twitter.com/YvVyZWblXc — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) October 24, 2024

The advisory issued by the airport authorities emphasizes that the cab shortage could significantly affect passengers’ ability to reach the airport on time.