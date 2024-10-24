Hyderabad
Airport Authorities Advise Passengers to Arrive Early
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities urge travelers to plan ahead and arrive early due to a shortage of cabs and an expected increase in passenger traffic during the festive season.
With Diwali approaching, officials expect an increase in travel activity.
The advisory issued by the airport authorities emphasizes that the cab shortage could significantly affect passengers’ ability to reach the airport on time.