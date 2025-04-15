Airtel Partners with Blinkit to Deliver SIM Cards in Just 10 Minutes Across 16 Cities

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has joined hands with quick commerce platform Blinkit to offer ultra-fast SIM card deliveries, promising doorstep service within 10 minutes. This innovative move is currently live across 16 cities and is aimed at enhancing customer convenience with rapid delivery, easy activation, and seamless number portability options.

Instant SIM Delivery with Simple Activation

The service enables users to order a SIM card online via Blinkit for a nominal convenience fee of ₹49. Customers can opt for either prepaid or postpaid plans, or choose to port their existing number using Mobile Number Portability (MNP). Once delivered, SIM activation can be completed easily through an Aadhaar-based self-KYC process.

Airtel supports customers through the activation process with an instructional video and assistance via the Airtel Thanks App. For added convenience, new customers can also reach Airtel by calling 9810012345. The SIM must be activated within 15 days of delivery.

Executives Speak on Customer-Centric Innovation

Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, said,

“To save customers time and hassle, we’ve collaborated with Airtel to deliver SIM cards directly to customers in select cities, with delivery in just 10 minutes.”

Siddharth Sharma, CEO – Connected Homes and Director of Marketing, Bharti Airtel, added,

“Simplifying customer lives is central to everything we do at Airtel. We are thrilled to partner with Blinkit and plan to expand this service to more cities soon.”

Service Coverage in 16 Cities

In the first phase, this service is available in:

Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Indore, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

This strategic partnership between Airtel and Blinkit marks a significant step in combining telecom services with fast commerce, making connectivity more accessible and efficient than ever.