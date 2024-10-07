Airtel’s AI-Powered Network Solution Eliminates Spam Calls and SMS in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel has introduced an AI-powered spam detection system, offering significant relief to its customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In just 10 days since its launch, the cutting-edge solution has identified and blocked over 122 million potential spam calls and 2.3 million spam SMS messages in these two states.

This spam detection feature is automatically available to all Airtel mobile users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at no additional cost.

There is no need for customers to download any app or request the service, as it is seamlessly integrated across all devices.

Shivan Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala at Bharti Airtel, commented on the launch: “As our lives increasingly move online, the risk of spam and scams has grown.

Airtel’s AI-powered solution proactively addresses this issue, ensuring the safety and security of our customers without requiring any disruptive changes to their routines.

This innovative technology, developed in-house by Airtel’s data scientists, empowers our 33.8 million customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to focus on their daily activities without the constant worry of potential scams.”

The AI-powered system employs a proprietary algorithm to identify and classify suspicious calls and SMS as “Suspected Spam

.” This advanced network utilizes real-time analysis of various parameters, such as the sender’s usage patterns, frequency of communication, and call duration, cross-referencing this data against known spam indicators to accurately flag potential spam.

The solution incorporates a dual-layered protection system, with filters at both the network and IT systems layers.

Every call and SMS pass through this dual-layer AI shield, which processes 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls in just two milliseconds.

This real-time system has the capability to handle one trillion records using the power of AI, making it highly efficient in safeguarding customers.

In addition to blocking spam calls and SMS, the system alerts users to malicious links received via SMS by scanning each message in real time using a centralized database of blacklisted URLs.

The AI algorithm ensures that customers are warned before clicking on suspicious links, further strengthening protection. The system also detects anomalies such as frequent IMEI changes, which can indicate fraudulent behavior, offering an extra layer of security for Airtel customers.

Bharti Airtel’s AI-powered spam detection system is a robust solution aimed at safeguarding customers from the evolving threats of spam and fraud.

The service is part of Airtel’s commitment to delivering the highest level of security to its users, ensuring they enjoy a worry-free experience while using their mobile services.

How India’s AI-Powered Spam-Free Network Works:

The system identifies and blocks suspected spam calls and SMS using a real-time AI-powered algorithm.

Every message is scanned for malicious links using a database of blacklisted URLs.

The system can detect anomalies like frequent IMEI changes, which may indicate fraudulent behavior.

The Government of India (GoI) has assigned 10-digit numbers with the prefix 160 for service and transactional calls, such as those from banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, and other financial institutions. Customers who have not opted for Do-Not-Disturb (DND) services may continue receiving promotional calls from a 10-digit number with the prefix 140.

