AISF Holds Protest at Welfare Bhavan Demanding Action on Gurukula Issues

Hyderabad: The All-India Students Federation (AISF), under the leadership of its Telangana State Council, staged a protest at Welfare Bhavan on Wednesday, demanding urgent solutions to long-standing issues in Gurukula (residential welfare) institutions across the state.

Protest Demands: Staff Recruitment and Infrastructure

The student organization raised several demands, including:

Immediate filling of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in Gurukula institutions.

in Gurukula institutions. Withdrawal of the decision to shut down 12 SC Gurukula schools .

. Provision of basic amenities for students in existing welfare schools.

Protesters argued that the lack of staff and infrastructure was seriously affecting the quality of education and living conditions for students from marginalized communities.

Police Detain AISF Leaders and Students

As the protest intensified, Masab Tank Police intervened and detained several AISF leaders and participating students. They were later shifted to Masab Tank Police Station.

AISF Vows to Continue Struggle

AISF representatives stated that the government’s inaction towards Gurukula welfare has left students in distress and vowed to continue their agitation until the demands are met.

The protest has drawn attention from various student and social organizations, calling for greater accountability and improved welfare education policies in Telangana.