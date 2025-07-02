Hyderabad: AIYF Activists Protest Against Modi-Trump Ties, Detained Near American Consulate

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the city on Tuesday as AIYF (All India Youth Federation) activists staged a dramatic protest march towards the American Consulate, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India’s sovereignty to appease the United States, particularly under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Protesters Wear Modi and Trump Masks, March from Himayatnagar

The protest began from the AITUC Bhavan in Himayatnagar, where AIYF leaders and members wore masks resembling Trump and Modi, symbolically condemning what they termed as a sellout of India’s dignity to American imperialism.

They raised slogans denouncing U.S. policies, demanded an end to Trump’s hostile actions against Indians, and called for the downfall of American imperialism.

Police Intervene, Clash Ensues

As the protestors proceeded in a rally towards the consulate, police personnel intervened and stopped the group, leading to a heated confrontation. Minor scuffles broke out between AIYF members and police at the scene, as protesters attempted to breach barricades and continue their march.

Protesters Detained, Shifted to Afzalgunj Police Station

Following the confrontation, several AIYF leaders sat down on the road in defiance, prompting the police to detain and arrest them. The arrested protestors were later shifted to the Afzalgunj Police Station by Narayanaguda police.

AIYF’s Demand: End Imperialism, Protect National Interests

Speaking to the media before being detained, AIYF leaders asserted that the Indian government must stop aligning with U.S. imperialist policies and protect the dignity and interests of its citizens both domestically and internationally.

The protest comes amidst growing criticism from several left-leaning organizations against India’s foreign policy stance and increasing strategic alignment with Western powers.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the arrests or whether charges will be filed.