AIYF Slams Operation Kagar as Corporate-Backed War on Tribals, Demands Peace Talks with Maoists

Hyderabad: Strongly criticizing the Union Government’s handling of tribal areas and its recent military initiative, AIYF Telangana State President Vali Ulla Khadri and Secretary Kalluru Dharmendra have called upon citizens across India to resist “Operation Kagar” — a campaign they allege is targeting tribal communities under the guise of eliminating Maoists.

Is ‘Operation Kagar’ Really About Eradicating Maoists?

The AIYF leaders questioned the true intention behind the Centre’s “Operation Kagar”, purportedly launched to create a Maoist-free India. “If this operation is about eliminating extremists, why are innocent tribal people being displaced from their ancestral forests?” they asked, adding that violence against Adivasis and suppression of their rights must end immediately.

Tribal Killings Masking Corporate Exploitation?

Highlighting the mineral wealth in Chhattisgarh, such as coal, iron ore, limestone, dolomite, and bauxite, the AIYF alleged that these military operations are a cover for corporate land and resource grabs. Chhattisgarh is also India’s only tin-producing state, making it highly attractive to large corporations.

“The real goal of this operation is to pave the way for corporate exploitation of natural resources worth lakhs of crores,” they claimed, adding that big business houses have set their sights on tribal lands rich in minerals.

Citizens Must Understand the Real Agenda

AIYF leaders appealed to Indian citizens to critically study Operation Kagar and be aware of the hidden motives behind the ongoing military operations. They emphasized that India’s natural wealth belongs to its people — not to private corporations, and demanded that the Centre immediately initiate peace talks with Maoist groups.

Article 21 Violated by Modi Government Policies

Quoting Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, the AIYF said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s policies are in direct violation of this fundamental right. “The government must abandon its rigid stance and pursue dialogue instead of destruction,” they asserted.

AIYF: Stop the Bloodshed, Start the Dialogue

The AIYF accused the Central government of collaborating with corporate forces to undermine democracy and suppress marginalized communities. “The time has come to expose these actions and demand justice for the tribal population. Violence is not the solution — dialogue is,” said Khadri and Dharmendra, vowing to take this issue to the people with greater intensity in the days ahead.