Aizah Mir Shines at Telangana State Equestrian Competition 2025 — Mohammed Omer Qureshi and Mohammed Khaled Ali Lead in Jumping Events

Hyderabad, October 26, 2025:

The Regional Equestrian League (REL) and Telangana State Equestrian Competition (TSC) – 2025, organized by the Telangana State Equestrian Association (TSEA), concluded its fourth day of events at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC), Aziz Nagar, Moinabad. The day featured thrilling performances across various categories, with young riders showcasing exceptional skill, precision, and control.

In the Jumping CH-II 60CM category, Mohammed Omer Qureshi from Royal Caballo Club secured the 1st place with a flawless round, clocking 30.35 seconds. He was followed by Nived Reddy Kotta of Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club, who finished in 33.75 seconds, also with zero faults. Potineni Dhruva from Rancho De Caballos claimed the 3rd spot, while Mohammed Aamir Shahnawaz from Nasr Polo stood 4th.

In the Jumping CH-II 60CM Open, Mohammed Khaled Ali from Royal Caballo Club dominated the round with a swift timing of 26.47 seconds, incurring no faults. Husayn Zaid from Indian Horse Riding School secured 2nd place, followed by Modiliyar Shiva Kumar of Royal Caballo Club, who finished in 3rd and 4th positions with timings of 28.75 seconds and 39.50 seconds, respectively.

The highlight of the day was the Jumping Junior 90CM category, where Aizah Mir from Hyderabad emerged victorious with a clean round in 82.96 seconds, riding Belliz Pong. Mohammed Khaled Ali and Reddy Vanga Abhiraj, both from Royal Caballo Club, finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

During the prize presentation, Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture, congratulated Aizah Mir on her remarkable win. The ceremony was graced by Chaitania Kumar (President, HPRC), Mir Ahmed (father of Aizah Mir), Dr. K.C.S. Reddy (Official Jury), Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh (Vice President, HPRC), Janampally Anirudh Reddy (MLA, Jadcherla), and Kumbham Srinivas Reddy (Spokesperson, TPCC).

The Telangana State Equestrian Competition continues to foster young talent and promote equestrian sports across the state, marking Hyderabad as a growing hub for professional horse riding and show jumping in India.