Ajay Devgn announces release date for ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has officially announced the release date of his much-anticipated sequel to Son of Sardaar. Titled The Return of the Sardaar, the film is set to hit theatres on July 25.

First Look Shared on Instagram

Ajay Devgn revealed the release date by sharing a new poster on his Instagram handle, where he is seen wearing a turban. He captioned the post:

“The Return of the Sardaar #SOS2 in cinemas near you on 25th July. #SardaarIsBack #SonOfSardaar2”

He also tagged his co-star Mrunal Thakur along with @officialjiostudios, @devgnfilms, and @tseries.official.

Cast and Production Details

The sequel stars Mrunal Thakur in a key role, alongside Ajay Devgn reprising his iconic character. Backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and T-Series, the film promises a blend of action, comedy, and emotional drama.

Return of Familiar Faces

Sanjay Dutt will return as Don, a role reminiscent of his part in the original. Meanwhile, Sanjay Mishra steps in to play a character initially intended for Vijay Raaz. The first installment, released in 2012, featured Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

Mrunal Thakur Gives a Sneak Peek

A few days prior, Mrunal Thakur had teased fans with a clapboard photo captioned:

“SCENE 49 SHOT 5 TAKE 1 ACTION!”

Signaling that filming was well underway.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora

The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, marking a return to the franchise nearly 12 years after the original hit the screens.

Box Office Clash on July 25

Son of Sardaar 2 is set for a box office showdown with Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Param Sundari. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari explores a cross-cultural love story and is also releasing on July 25.