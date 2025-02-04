Ajit Pawar Orders Probe into Rs 877 Crore Fund Allocation by Beed District Planning Committee

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has constituted a three-member inquiry panel to investigate alleged irregularities in the allocation of Rs 877 crore by the Beed District Planning Committee during the tenure of his cabinet colleague, Dhananjay Munde, as the district’s guardian minister.

Investigation into Beed Fund Allocation

The decision to establish the inquiry panel follows allegations of financial discrepancies raised by BJP MLA Suresh Dhas. Pawar, who leads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had previously assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

The panel has been tasked with scrutinizing the administrative approvals granted for projects under the district planning committee during the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, a period when Munde, a senior NCP leader from Beed, served as the district’s guardian minister.

According to sources close to Pawar, the committee will review all sanctioned projects, examine technical clearances, verify commencement orders, and analyze the distribution of funds. The probe aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the handling of district development funds.

Committee Members and Responsibilities

The inquiry panel, chaired by Dharashiv Deputy Collector Santosh Bhor, includes M.K. Bhange, Additional Director of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, and Sunil Suryawanshi, Jalna District Planning Officer. The team convened at the Beed District Collector’s Office to initiate the investigation and has sought records of all sanctioned projects over the past two years.

As per activist Anjali Damania’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the committee will thoroughly examine the status of all approved projects, technical approvals, and fund disbursements. The panel is required to submit its findings within a week, following a directive issued by State Secretary Sushma Kambli.

Background of the Inquiry

The inquiry comes after Ajit Pawar chaired the first meeting of the Beed District Planning Committee on January 30, where concerns were raised over the approval of projects worth Rs 877 crore. Following the meeting, a formal decision was made to investigate the financial handling and administrative procedures surrounding these projects.

Adding to the political tension, the opposition has been demanding Munde’s resignation following the murder of Massajog village Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The controversy deepened after the arrest of Munde’s close aide, Walmik Karad, in an extortion case linked to the murder.

Political Repercussions and Opposition Demands

The opposition, particularly the BJP and other political factions, has intensified its criticism of Munde, alleging mismanagement and financial misconduct. With the ongoing probe into fund allocations and the high-profile murder case, political analysts suggest that Munde’s position in the cabinet could be at risk.

While the state government insists that the probe is a step toward ensuring transparency in governance, the opposition argues that the inquiry should be conducted by an independent agency to prevent political influence. The findings of the panel could significantly impact the political landscape in Maharashtra, particularly within the ruling coalition.

What’s Next?

With the investigation underway, all eyes are on the inquiry panel’s report, expected within a week. The report’s findings will determine whether further legal or administrative actions are warranted against those responsible for fund mismanagement.

As Maharashtra gears up for upcoming elections, the outcome of this probe could influence voter sentiment, especially in Beed and surrounding regions where Munde holds significant political clout. If the allegations are proven, it could lead to a major shake-up within the NCP and state government.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story as the investigation progresses and its political ramifications unfold.