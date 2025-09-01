House Heats Up in Telangana Assembly: Akbaruddin Owaisi Challenges Telangana Govt on Fate of Kaleshwaram Report

Hyderabad: A dramatic session unfolded in the Telangana Assembly on Sunday, August 31, when AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sparked a heated debate over the Ghos Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

During the discussion, Owaisi went through the report page by page and sentence by sentence, demanding clarifications on whether the Kaleshwaram project would be abandoned, repaired, or continued. He raised questions about the commission’s findings, including the non-disclosure of contractors’ names and the involvement of senior officials.

Addressing the Chief Minister directly, Owaisi pressed for explanations on several key points, including how Godavari water would reach Musi and why certain infrastructure issues, such as the barrage, had not been addressed. He also questioned the handling of the report before it was presented and asked for strict action to be considered against any lapses identified in the project.

“What kind of commission is this that prepares a report but leaves decisions on action to the government?” Owaisi asked. His questions and insistence for accountability intensified the debate, keeping the Assembly session engaged for several hours.

The session highlighted Owaisi’s active role in Telangana parliamentary proceedings, as his detailed scrutiny of the Kaleshwaram project drew attention to key issues and demanded transparency in the discussion of state projects.

For More details on Owaisi’s Speech in Assembly Please Watch the Below Video.