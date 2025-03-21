Watch: Akbaruddin Owaisi Criticized Bhatti Vikramarka for Silence on Centre’s Fund Withholding

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has criticized Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for not raising his voice against the Central government over pending funds owed to the state.

Speaking during a heated session in the Assembly, Owaisi pointed out the contrast in political discourse. “While BJP leaders are actively attacking the Congress in the Assembly, Bhatti Vikramarka has not uttered a single word against the Centre for denying rightful funds to Telangana,” he said.

Owaisi emphasized that questioning the Centre is not just a political necessity but a responsibility of the ruling government when the state’s financial interests are at stake. He accused the Deputy CM of remaining silent despite mounting financial pressure on Telangana due to pending central allocations.

The statement added fuel to ongoing political debates in the Assembly, highlighting the growing tension between regional parties and national leadership over fund distribution and governance priorities.