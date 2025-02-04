Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi Demands Caste Census Report in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA and floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi today raised a demand for the State government to table the caste census report in the Telangana Assembly. Owaisi questioned why the commission’s findings were not being discussed in the legislative house.

Owaisi Criticizes Government’s Lack of Transparency

Owaisi, pointing out the lack of a comprehensive family survey being introduced in the Assembly, criticized the government for making announcements without backing them with action. He emphasized that mere verbal declarations would be of no value without transparency and proper presentation of the findings.

Minister Sridhar Babu Responds to Owaisi’s Queries

In response to Owaisi’s demand, Minister Sridhar Babu assured that the caste census survey report would be introduced in the Assembly. However, he clarified that the report has not been made public due to its sensitive nature, as it contains personal information. He further stated that a statement outlining key points from the report had already been made in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Explains Confidentiality of the Report

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, addressing Owaisi’s concerns, revealed that the report consists of four volumes. Three volumes detail the survey process and the findings, while the fourth volume contains personal information about individuals. The CM emphasized that this personal data is confidential and cannot be shared with the public. He assured that all other non-confidential details would be made available to the members of the Assembly.

Reddy further stressed that the government would maintain the privacy of personal information, ensuring that it would only be shared between the government and the individuals concerned.