Akbaruddin Owaisi Raises Alarm Over Unaccounted Power Shutdowns in Telangana

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has raised serious concerns over frequent power cuts in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad, stating that unplanned outages are disrupting daily life and forcing IT companies to allow employees to work from home.

He accused power distribution companies (DISCOMs) of purchasing excess electricity at inflated rates, further straining the state’s power supply.

Lack of Fire Safety in High-Rise Buildings

Speaking during a budget discussion in the Assembly on Wednesday, Owaisi also criticized the lack of fire safety infrastructure in Hyderabad. He questioned how authorities permitted 26-floor high-rise buildings when fire department equipment could only handle fires up to 14 floors. He demanded the establishment of more fire stations and fire refilling units in key locations, including Hitech City.

Concerns Over Law Enforcement & Crime Rate

Owaisi further criticized the police, alleging that they are more focused on collecting fines than managing traffic congestion and rising road accidents. Citing the annual crime report, he highlighted:

Increasing crimes against women and children

Growing corruption trends

Rise in communal violence incidents

Clash Between Owaisi & Minister Seethakka

During his speech, a heated exchange occurred between Owaisi and Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka). The minister accused him of unfairly blaming the Congress government, arguing that crimes against women were linked to drug-related issues rather than governance failure.

In response, Owaisi countered that the minister might have misunderstood his speech due to a language barrier, as she was not fluent in Urdu or English, while he was not proficient in Telugu. He suggested having his statements translated for better clarity.