Akbaruddin Owaisi Thanks Congress Government for Rs 24 Crore Allocation for Imams

Hyderabad: On Friday, Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed his gratitude towards the Congress government for sanctioning Rs 24 crore for imams in response to a request made by MIM MLAs.

Owaisi Praises Congress Government’s Focus on Minorities and Old City Development

Speaking during the Budget session, Owaisi highlighted the government’s proactive approach in addressing the needs of the minority community, particularly imams. He acknowledged that, unlike previous administrations, the Congress government had prioritized the welfare and development of minorities and the Old City in its budget allocation.

Owaisi also appealed to the government to continue to focus on providing funds and resources for minority welfare, urging for even more consideration in future financial allocations to ensure their growth and development.

This Rs 24 crore allocation is seen as a significant step towards the upliftment of the community, with Owaisi stressing that this support is crucial for the imams who play a key role in the religious and cultural fabric of the city.

Owaisi’s statement has been received as a positive indication of the ongoing commitment by the state government towards the development of minority communities in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.