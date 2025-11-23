India

Akhilesh ‘misleading’ voters fearing defeat: UP Deputy CM on SP chief’s ‘SIR misuse’ remark

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP and Election Commission of India of "misusing" the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the former Chief Minister's remarks indicate "nervousness" as his party has "no real ground presence".

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi23 November 2025 - 14:02
New Delhi: After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP and Election Commission of India of “misusing” the ongoing Special Intensive Revision process, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the former Chief Minister’s remarks indicate “nervousness” as his party has “no real ground presence”.

Deputy CM Maurya said, “After the NDA victory in the Bihar elections, Akhilesh Yadav claimed he would win in Awadh and defeat us in Magadh, but we have won in Magadh and we will also win in Awadh in 2027, despite their doubts about the outcome.”

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also hit out at the SP leader, saying, “Since tasting defeat in Bihar, Akhilesh Yadav and his party have been making excuses. They know the Samajwadi Party will also perform poorly in Uttar Pradesh, so they are pre-emptively creating narratives. The same excuses Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav gave during the SIR, and Yadav is following their footsteps.”

Both leaders asserted that the BJP had no need to interfere with electoral processes and that the SP chief was attempting to “mislead voters” ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Yadav launched a strong attack on the BJP and the Election Commission, accusing them of “misusing” the SIR of electoral rolls.

He claimed the BJP was working in tandem with the EC to “cancel” more than 50,000 votes in Assembly segments where INDIA bloc parties performed well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav warned that the SIR process was being conducted in a “targeted manner” in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, alleging political motives behind the voter verification drive.

The Election Commission is currently conducting the SIR across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on February 7, 2026.

