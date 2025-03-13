Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Spreading Hatred, Says PDA is Their Next Target

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading hatred in society and that the public no longer feels the Constitution is safe in the party’s hands.

BJP’s Strategy to Suppress Voting

Addressing a press conference, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused the BJP of subverting the democratic process.

“The BJP has adopted a new strategy to prevent people from casting their votes. That is why I have asked my party members to ensure that all those who have turned 18 register as voters,” he said.

BJP Targeting PDA Community, Claims Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ruling party is targeting minority communities.

Also Read: Jubin Nautiyal Receives Grand Welcome by Fans at Dehradun Airport

“Right now, they are spreading hatred against the Muslim community. In the coming days, they will target the PDA community.”

What is PDA?

PDA stands for Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit, and Adivasi (Tribal Communities). According to Yadav, these marginalized communities, along with women and other minorities, are working towards strengthening their political representation.

Attack on CM Yogi Over Kumbh Mela Tragedy

Yadav also took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Kumbh Mela stampede in Prayagraj, which resulted in 30 deaths on January 29. Referring to the Chief Minister sarcastically as “Tees Maar Khan,” he mocked the government’s handling of the situation.

He also criticized CM Yogi’s employment claims, saying:

“CM Yogi claimed that lakhs of students in Prayagraj earned money by ferrying devotees on bikes during the Kumbh. When did the government decide that private vehicles can be used for commercial purposes? Does this mean that youth will now get employment once in 144 years?”

Defense of Urdu as a Cultural Language

Speaking on language and culture, Akhilesh Yadav defended the Urdu language, asserting that it is an integral part of Indian heritage.

“We do not even realize when we switch between Urdu and Hindi. Yet, the BJP is opposing Urdu,” he said.

Government Ignoring Supreme Court Directives

Akhilesh Yadav also criticized the BJP government for ignoring judicial oversight.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly issued instructions and made important observations against the government, but they refuse to comply.”

SP Ready for 2027 UP Elections

Concluding his remarks, Akhilesh Yadav affirmed that the Samajwadi Party is fully prepared for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, emphasizing that they will continue to challenge BJP’s policies and safeguard democracy.