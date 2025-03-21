Akhilesh Yadav Mocks BJP Over MLA’s Threat, Calls IAS Officer’s Suspension a ‘Drama’

Lucknow: SP Chief Takes a Dig at UP Government

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has ridiculed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, suggesting it should create a ‘Threat Ministry’ to accommodate its MLAs. His remarks were aimed at a recent controversy involving a BJP MLA from Ghaziabad.

Akhilesh Proposes ‘Threat Ministry’ for BJP MLAs

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Yadav sarcastically suggested that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should launch a special ministry to manage the frequent threats made by BJP MLAs.

“The honourable Chief Minister should also create a ‘Threat Ministry’ to accommodate BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh. He already has several qualified candidates from his party to become ministers in this ministry. However, if he wants, he can keep this ministry himself as no one else has more qualification and experience than him in this specific field.”

BJP MLA’s Scuffle with Police Sparks Controversy

Yadav’s statement follows a recent incident involving BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar, who allegedly had a scuffle with police in Ghaziabad over a Ram Katha Yatra. Reports suggest that the MLA threatened the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner following the altercation.

IAS Officer’s Suspension a ‘Drama,’ Says Yadav

In another post on X, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the suspension of IAS officer Abhishek Prakash, calling it a staged act to cover up deeper corruption within the Uttar Pradesh administration.

He suggested the BJP should revise its slogan to:

“Sab Mil Bant, Kare Bantadhar (Everyone shares, everyone destroys).”

“This is the truth of ‘ease of doing business’ in Uttar Pradesh, where commissions are openly demanded in the name of industrial development. When the matter is exposed, a drama of suspension is staged,” Yadav wrote.

IAS Abhishek Prakash Suspended Over Corruption Charges

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended IAS officer Abhishek Prakash on Thursday under its zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Abhishek Prakash , a 2006 batch IAS officer , was previously the District Magistrate of Lucknow and most recently served as CEO of ‘Invest UP’ .

, a , was previously the and most recently served as . He was accused of demanding a 5% commission from an entrepreneur looking to set up a solar plant .

from an entrepreneur looking to set up a . The entrepreneur reported the demand to CM Yogi Adityanath , triggering an investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) .

to CM , triggering an . The STF confirmed the allegations and filed an FIR against Nikant Jain, the alleged middleman, who was later arrested in Gomti Nagar.

Ongoing Investigation and Political Fallout

Following the investigation, Prakash was suspended and transferred to the Revenue Board. Additional CEO Prathamesh Kumar has been appointed as his replacement at Invest UP.

So far, 11 IAS officers in the state have faced disciplinary action, with some reinstated after further inquiries. Under the terms of his suspension, Abhishek Prakash cannot leave his headquarters without prior approval.

Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks signal intensifying political tensions between the SP and BJP as the UP government continues its anti-corruption drive.