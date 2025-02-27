Akshay Kumar Reminisces About His Younger Days with ‘Elaan’ Actress Madhoo

Akshay Kumar Reunites with Madhoo at ‘Kannappa’ Trailer Launch

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled working with actress Madhoo in films like Elaan and Zaalim.

During the second trailer launch of the upcoming film “Kannappa”, Akshay shared his fond memories of working with Madhoo and expressed his joy at meeting her after nearly 20 years.

Akshay Kumar Praises Madhoo’s Timeless Beauty

Speaking at the event, Akshay said:

“I am so happy to meet Madhu ji today. I did a film with her. She played my lead role in Elaan… We also did Zaalim together. I am very, very happy. I think I am meeting her after 20 years or so.”

He also humorously remarked that she looks the same even after all these years:

“I told her, aisa lagta hai bilkul change nahi hai. Aisa lagta hai, raat ko fridge mein jaake soh jati hai.” (It seems she goes into the fridge at night to sleep.)

A Look Back at ‘Elaan’ and ‘Zaalim’

Elaan (1994)

Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, Elaan starred Akshay Kumar, Madhoo, and Amrish Puri. The film revolved around ACP Ramakant, whose elder son is murdered. While he seeks justice legally, his younger son Vishal (played by Akshay Kumar) takes the law into his own hands. The film also featured Farida Jalal, Deven Verma, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, and Mohan Joshi.

Zaalim (1994)

Directed by Sikander Bharti, Zaalim was a crime drama starring Akshay Kumar, Madhoo, Vishnuvardhan, and Alok Nath.

Akshay Kumar’s Role in ‘Kannappa’

The event also highlighted the upcoming Telugu historical drama “Kannappa”, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The film is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

Starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, the film also features Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, and Preity Mukhundhan. Additionally, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal will make special guest appearances.

With its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline, “Kannappa” is set to be a much-anticipated release in the coming months.