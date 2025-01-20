Akshay Kumar Reveals First Look like Mahadev in Telugu Debut Film ‘Kannappa’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to portray Lord Shiva in his Telugu debut film Kannappa and expressed his honor in bringing this epic tale to life.

Akshay Shares His First Look as Lord Shiva

Akshay, who will play the role of Mahadev, took to Instagram to share his first look from the film. In the image, he is seen holding a trishul in one hand and a damru in the other. The poster features the caption “Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva” alongside the line “The Supreme Lord Who Rules Over The Three Worlds Surrenders Himself to Pure Devotion.”

Akshay captioned the post: “Stepping into the sacred aura of Mahadev for #Kannappa. Honored to bring this epic tale to life. May Lord Shiva guide us on this divine journey. Om Namah Shivaya!”

Also Read: RBI’s Liquidity Management Measures: A Smart and Pragmatic Approach, According to SBI Report

About the Film ‘Kannappa’

Kannappa is a mythological film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. The movie is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. The film also stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, Madhoo, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal.

The movie is set for release on April 25.

Akshay’s Previous Spiritual Role

In 2023, Akshay played the role of the messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, a spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God!. OMG 2 centers around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a God-fearing man whose life changes drastically when his son is expelled from school due to a “vulgar” act. A Messenger of Lord Shiva comes to help him, guiding him to take a stand in court against those who wronged his son.

Upcoming Projects

Akshay is currently preparing for the release of his next film, Sky Force.