Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite after 17 years as ‘Haiwaan’ goes on floors

Mumbai: The 90s kids have a reason to rejoice as Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have reunited for the upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’. The film went on floors on Saturday.

Akshay took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with director Priyadarshan. The film marks Saif and Akshay’s reunion after 18 years, the two last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

He wrote in the caption, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir.

Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”. Saif, who sustained knife injuries at his Bandra house in January this year, is back to working on film sets. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room.

He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder. Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’.

The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.