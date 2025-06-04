Akshay Kumar Shares Hilarious BTS Moments from ‘Housefull 5’ Shoot

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has taken fans on a nostalgic ride with a throwback video from the sets of his upcoming comedy entertainer ‘Housefull 5’, which hits theatres this Friday, June 6.

The actor posted a light-hearted video on Instagram, showing candid behind-the-scenes moments featuring co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa.

“Last year was all laughs, chaos, and countless memories with this mad bunch and now we’re back, ready to bring the madness to you!” wrote Akshay in the caption, expressing his gratitude for the friendships and fun on set.

Housefull 5: The Franchise Returns Bigger Than Ever

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 features one of the biggest ensemble casts in Bollywood comedy history. Apart from the returning stars, the film includes:

Sanjay Dutt

Jackie Shroff

Nana Patekar

Chitrangada Singh

Fardeen Khan

Chunky Pandey

Johnny Lever

Shreyas Talpade

Ranjeet

Soundarya Sharma

Nikitin Dheer

Akashdeep Sabir

A Legacy of Laughter: Housefull Through the Years

The Housefull franchise kicked off in 2010, with Sajid Khan directing the first two parts. The third installment came in 2016, directed by Sajid-Farhad, while Housefull 4 was released in 2019 under Farhad Samji’s direction. Known for its slapstick humor, colorful visuals, and quirky characters, the series has become a fan-favorite for family audiences.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects: From Comedy to Mythology

Apart from Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Telugu debut in a special role in the upcoming fantasy epic ‘Kanappa’, directed by Mukesh Kumar. The film, inspired by the legend of Kannappa, a revered devotee of Lord Shiva, features a powerhouse cast including: