Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna ’embarrass’ their kids as they dance while walking

Mumbai: Actress and author Twinkle Khanna is always seen to be dishing out quirky one-liners on social media.

Recently, she posted a rather funny yet heartwarming video. In the video, Twinkle is seen walking along with her family, including her husband Akshay Kumar, and their two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle playfully breaks into a little dance move as they stroll together while holding Akshay’s hand. Aarav is looking very amused and embarrassed while watching his mother. This captures the common reaction of teenagers when parents go too free and easy.

She shared the funny caption on her video, “Why walk when you can dance? And a bonus to all this is a chance to embarrass your kids. But let’s face it, once they hit their teenage years, just your existence is enough to mortify them.”

She then posted a final question for her readers by asking, “What’s your go-to move for embarrassing your kids?” The post was tagged with #mrsfunnybones and #parenthood, characteristic of her humor and charm in family life.

Twinkle made her acting debut in 1995 with “Barsaat” opposite Bobby Deol. The film was a major hit, but after this, Twinkle could not repeat her success in other films. She got married to Akshay Kumar in 2001. Later, she focused on writing. Her best-selling books include “Mrs. Funnybones” and “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.” Besides writing, she co-owns the interior design store “The White Window” and runs a production company, Mrs. Funnybones Movies.

Also, she launched her digital media platform “Tweak”, which provides an opportunity for modern Indian women to have conversations about many different topics and share their thoughts on them. Twinkle is known for her engaging social media presence, making her a respected figure in literature and design in India.