Akshay Kumar Urges Audiences Not to Miss First 10 Minutes of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

Mumbai: As Kesari Chapter 2 hits theatres, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar made an emotional appeal to audiences during a special screening of the film held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actor stressed the importance of the first 10 minutes of the film, asking viewers not to arrive late, as the opening sequence holds crucial historical significance.

Akshay Kumar’s Special Request to Viewers

Speaking to the paparazzi outside the screening venue, Akshay Kumar said:

“Jo film hai, jitney bhi log ayenge is film ko dekhne, meri haath jodke unse binti hai ki is film ko jab dekhne aaye toh iska beginning mat miss kijiyega… Is film ki beginning ke jo first 10 minutes hai, it’s one of the most important things.”

Akshay emphasized that those planning to watch Kesari Chapter 2 should be seated before the movie starts to fully grasp the emotional and historical weight of its opening sequence.

“Don’t Come Late,” Says Akshay to Fans

The actor added:

“Those who have decided to watch this film shouldn’t come late. Come at the right time and start watching the film from the very first minute. The first 10 minutes will leave a lasting impact.”

This plea underlines the film’s intention to educate and evoke emotion about an important but lesser-known chapter of Indian history — the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the role of C. Sankaran Nair, whom Akshay portrays.

Also Read: Tarnaka Junction Finally Reopens: Hyderabad Traffic Gets Major Relief

Star-Studded Screening of Kesari Chapter 2

The Mumbai premiere saw a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including:

Twinkle Khanna (Akshay’s wife and author)

(Akshay’s wife and author) Ananya Panday with parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday

with parents and R. Madhavan , who also stars in the film

, who also stars in the film Kajol, Saqib Saleem, Tiger Shroff, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra, Raj & DK, Dino Morea, Maheep Kapoor, and Urmila Matondkar

About Kesari Chapter 2

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Kesari. It dives into the historical courtroom battle led by C. Sankaran Nair, the man who challenged British authorities after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film releases in theatres on Friday, April 19, 2025, and is expected to spark dialogue around India’s struggle for justice during colonial rule.