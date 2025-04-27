Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Should You Buy Gold Now or Wait?

New Delhi: As Akshaya Tritiya 2025 approaches on April 30, gold prices are witnessing a steep rise. If you’re planning to buy gold, you might want to act soon—24-carat gold has increased by ₹721 in just one week, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Gold Prices This Week: A Quick Snapshot

As per IBJA data:

24-carat gold is now priced at ₹95,631 per 10 grams

is now priced at 22-carat gold stands at ₹87,598 per 10 grams

stands at 18-carat gold is priced at ₹71,723 per 10 grams

Just last Saturday (April 19), 24-carat gold was at ₹94,910. In one week, it’s risen by ₹721.

Year-on-Year Gold Price Surge

Gold has seen a massive uptick this year:

On January 1, 2025 , 24-carat gold was ₹76,162

, 24-carat gold was As of today, it stands at ₹95,631

That’s an increase of ₹19,469 in just four months

Gold Hits All-Time High in April

On April 22, 2025, gold touched its highest-ever price of ₹99,100 per 10 grams, driven by rising global tensions.

Global Uncertainty Driving the Surge

Analysts attribute the price surge to international factors, notably:

Trade war between the US and China

between the Tariff hikes by former US President Donald Trump

by former US President Investors seeking the stability of gold amidst global economic uncertainty

Expert Outlook: Gold May Cross ₹1.10 Lakh by Year-End

Given the current trajectory and rising demand, market experts predict gold may cross ₹1.10 lakh per 10 grams before 2025 ends.