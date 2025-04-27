Business

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Should You Buy Gold Now or Wait?

As Akshaya Tritiya 2025 approaches on April 30, gold prices are witnessing a steep rise. If you're planning to buy gold, you might want to act soon—24-carat gold has increased by ₹721 in just one week, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Safiya Begum27 April 2025 - 15:57
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Should You Buy Gold Now or Wait?
Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Should You Buy Gold Now or Wait?

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: As Akshaya Tritiya 2025 approaches on April 30, gold prices are witnessing a steep rise. If you’re planning to buy gold, you might want to act soon—24-carat gold has increased by ₹721 in just one week, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Gold Prices This Week: A Quick Snapshot

As per IBJA data:

  • 24-carat gold is now priced at ₹95,631 per 10 grams
  • 22-carat gold stands at ₹87,598 per 10 grams
  • 18-carat gold is priced at ₹71,723 per 10 grams

Just last Saturday (April 19), 24-carat gold was at ₹94,910. In one week, it’s risen by ₹721.

Year-on-Year Gold Price Surge

Gold has seen a massive uptick this year:

  • On January 1, 2025, 24-carat gold was ₹76,162
  • As of today, it stands at ₹95,631
  • That’s an increase of ₹19,469 in just four months

Gold Hits All-Time High in April

On April 22, 2025, gold touched its highest-ever price of ₹99,100 per 10 grams, driven by rising global tensions.

Also Read: Nifty Hits Key Level: What’s Next for the Stock Market in the Coming Week?

Global Uncertainty Driving the Surge

Analysts attribute the price surge to international factors, notably:

  • Trade war between the US and China
  • Tariff hikes by former US President Donald Trump
  • Investors seeking the stability of gold amidst global economic uncertainty

Expert Outlook: Gold May Cross ₹1.10 Lakh by Year-End

Given the current trajectory and rising demand, market experts predict gold may cross ₹1.10 lakh per 10 grams before 2025 ends.

Tags
Safiya Begum27 April 2025 - 15:57
Back to top button