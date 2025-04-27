Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Should You Buy Gold Now or Wait?
As Akshaya Tritiya 2025 approaches on April 30, gold prices are witnessing a steep rise. If you're planning to buy gold, you might want to act soon—24-carat gold has increased by ₹721 in just one week, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
Gold Prices This Week: A Quick Snapshot
As per IBJA data:
- 24-carat gold is now priced at ₹95,631 per 10 grams
- 22-carat gold stands at ₹87,598 per 10 grams
- 18-carat gold is priced at ₹71,723 per 10 grams
Just last Saturday (April 19), 24-carat gold was at ₹94,910. In one week, it’s risen by ₹721.
Year-on-Year Gold Price Surge
Gold has seen a massive uptick this year:
- On January 1, 2025, 24-carat gold was ₹76,162
- As of today, it stands at ₹95,631
- That’s an increase of ₹19,469 in just four months
Gold Hits All-Time High in April
On April 22, 2025, gold touched its highest-ever price of ₹99,100 per 10 grams, driven by rising global tensions.
Global Uncertainty Driving the Surge
Analysts attribute the price surge to international factors, notably:
- Trade war between the US and China
- Tariff hikes by former US President Donald Trump
- Investors seeking the stability of gold amidst global economic uncertainty
Expert Outlook: Gold May Cross ₹1.10 Lakh by Year-End
Given the current trajectory and rising demand, market experts predict gold may cross ₹1.10 lakh per 10 grams before 2025 ends.