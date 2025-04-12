Alarming Rise in Sexual Violence Against Children in DR Congo: UNICEF

United Nations: The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised a grave alarm over the sharp increase in sexual violence against children during the recent conflict escalation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). According to data released on Friday, an average of one child was raped every 30 minutes during the most intense periods of fighting in January and February 2025.

Thousands of Cases, Many Involving Children

UNICEF reported that children accounted for 35% to 45% of the nearly 10,000 cases of rape and sexual violence documented in just two months. These horrifying figures emerged during a UN briefing in Geneva, where UNICEF spokesperson James Elder described the situation as a “systemic crisis.”

“We are seeing survivors as young as toddlers. This is not just a consequence of war—it’s a deliberate tactic of terror,” Elder said.

A Weapon of War and Silence

UNICEF emphasized that these reported cases may only represent “the tip of the iceberg”, with many victims unable or unwilling to come forward due to fear, stigma, and lack of security. Elder described sexual violence as a weapon of war, used to terrorize and destabilize entire communities.

Call for Urgent Global Action

UNICEF is urging the international community to act swiftly and decisively to:

Increase prevention measures

Provide survivor-centered services

Establish safe and accessible channels for reporting abuse

for reporting abuse Ensure that perpetrators are held accountable

“Survivors must see the world stand with them—not turn away,” Elder stressed.

The Need for Justice and Protection

As the humanitarian crisis in DRC continues, UNICEF and other agencies are appealing for global attention, resources, and justice mechanisms to support victims and help prevent future atrocities.