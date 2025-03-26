Alastair Cook to Make Competitive Cricket Return for World Championship of Legends

Cook Joins England Champions for the Prestigious Tournament

Former England captain Alastair Cook has announced his return to competitive cricket, as he joins the England Champions squad for the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL), set to be held at Edgbaston in July 2025.

Cook’s Comeback: A Thrilling Return to the Field

Cook, who bid farewell to international cricket in 2018 as England’s highest Test run-scorer, is set to reunite with his long-time comrade and white-ball icon Eoin Morgan, who will captain the England Champions during this highly anticipated tournament.

Also Read: Bangladesh at a Critical Juncture: Searching for Light on Independence Day

“It is great to be back playing for my country. I am really looking forward to being back on the field with Eoin and the other guys. The World Championship of Legends is providing the chance to be back involved with cricket at its best. I can’t wait!” Cook shared.

Tournament Draws Cricket Legends from Around the World

The World Championship of Legends has attracted several former cricketing greats, further enhancing its appeal. With Cook’s inclusion, the England Champions squad has gained an additional layer of experience and stability, solidifying their position in the competition.

Eoin Morgan Welcomes Cook’s Return to the Team

Morgan, who will lead the England Champions, expressed his excitement about Cook’s return: “Having Alastair back is not just about cricket, it’s about camaraderie, history, and creating new memories. We’re not just playing the game—we’re honouring it.”

Cook’s Legendary Career and Impact on the WCL

Cook’s illustrious career spanned 161 Test matches, where he amassed 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35, including 33 centuries. His return to competitive cricket is expected to add a fresh level of excitement to the World Championship of Legends as he faces some of the finest players from around the world once again.

England Champions Ready to Take the WCL by Storm

Praveen Sharma, owner of the England Champions, expressed his pride in the team’s strengthened squad, saying, “This is more than just a team announcement—it’s history in motion. With Cook and Morgan at the helm, England Champions is ready to take the WCL by storm.”

WCL Founder Expresses Enthusiasm Over Cook’s Inclusion

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, also shared his excitement: “Having a player of Sir Alastair Cook’s calibre join the World Championship of Legends will be a tremendous boost for the tournament. His legendary status will undoubtedly elevate the competition and bring immense value to the England Champions team.”

With Cook’s return to competitive cricket, the World Championship of Legends is set to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring some of the finest cricketers in the world.