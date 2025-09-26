Alert on Falaknuma Express: Terror Threat Evokes Police Search, Passengers in A State of Panic

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Express train from Howrah to Hyderabad was thrown into a state of panic as police and security agencies, acting on reports of suspected terrorists on board, raided the train in a surprise inspection.

Sources say that the train was halted close to Ghatkesar station, where a combined team of RPF, GRP, and Ghatkesar police conducted a detailed check of all the carriages and passengers. The drive took about half an hour.

The authorities have requested commuters to have their identity documents handy to save time during the inspection process. Officials also emphasized that commuters as well as citizens must be careful and adhere to safety guidelines.

Police confirmed that the operation was done to disable any possible threat along the route of the train as soon as possible, prioritizing the safety of the passengers.