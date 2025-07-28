Alert on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border for Maoist ‘Martyrs’ Week’

Hyderabad: Police were on high alert on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in view of the Martyrs’ Week being observed by the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist.

Police beefed up security and launched search operations in areas bordering Chhattisgarh in Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

The CPI-Maoist has called for Martyrs’ Day week from July 28 to August 3 and appealed to people to make the programmes a success.

Security personnel were conducting vehicle checks in agency areas of Venkatapuram, Wazeedu, Eturunagaram, and Kannaigudem ‘mandals’ (blocks) in Mulugu district.

Meanwhile, Maoist banners and pamphlets surfaced in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.

Maoists displayed banners and kept pamphlets on the highway near R. Kothagudem and at Danavaipeta village in Charla mandal.

Through these banners and pamphlets, the left-wing ultras appealed to people to make Martyrs’ Week celebrations a success. The banned outfit condemned Operation Kagar of the Central government in Chhattisgarh.

Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were on high alert in the border areas of Bhadrachalam sub-division.

Security personnel were thoroughly inspecting vehicles on the roads from Bhadrachalam to Charla, Venkatapuram.

CPI-Maoist observes the Martyrs’ Week every year to commemorate the death anniversary of Charu Majumdar, who had initiated the Naxalite movement in West Bengal in 1967 with the Naxalbari uprising.

Majumdar had died in police custody on July 28, 1972.

Meanwhile, police have also beefed up security in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region in view of the Maoists’ call to observe Martyrs’ Week.

Vehicle checking was intensified in the agency areas in the region as part of the measures to foil any programme.

The Maoist movement in both the Telugu states is at its lowest ebb due to massive setbacks to the banned outfit during the anti-Maoist operations over the last 10-15 years.

However, police remained on alert on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and in the AOB region to foil the continued attempts by Maoists to revive their activities.