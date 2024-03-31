Alert Passengers Avert Major Rail Accident Near Alair Railway Station

Hyderabad: Quick thinking and vigilance by passengers aboard the Krishna Express prevented a potential disaster as they alerted railway authorities upon hearing a loud sound near Alair railway station on Sunday.

The incident occurred as the Krishna Express, en route from Adilabad to Tirupati, neared its destination. Alert passengers detected an unusual noise and promptly informed railway officials, prompting immediate action to halt the train’s progress.

Upon inspection, railway officials identified damage to the track at a particular location near Alair station. Swift measures were then undertaken to address the issue and initiate repair works, averting a potential catastrophe.

The timely response of both passengers and railway authorities highlights the critical role of public awareness and prompt action in ensuring passenger safety and averting potential disasters.

As railway authorities continue to prioritize safety measures and infrastructure maintenance, incidents like these underscore the importance of vigilance and cooperation among passengers and railway personnel to uphold the integrity and reliability of the railway network.