Ali Khamenei: Iran’s Supreme Leader Makes Sensational Move After Trump’s Warning

As tensions between Iran and Israel continue to intensify, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a bold statement declaring, “The battle begins.” Labeling Israel a “terrorist Zionist regime,” Khamenei’s post came just hours after former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with “unconditional surrender.”

Trump Threatens Iran After Missile Attacks

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran of severe consequences, stating that the U.S. knows exactly where Khamenei is hiding and could eliminate him “but not for now.” This stern warning was issued following reports that Iran had launched two rounds of hypersonic missiles targeting Israel early Wednesday morning.

Iran Allegedly Transfers Power to IRGC

Following Trump’s threats, sources indicate that Khamenei has handed over significant military and strategic authority to Iran’s Military Supreme Council and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Reports suggest that these decisions were made shortly after the missile strikes on Israel, indicating Iran’s readiness for potential escalation.

Khamenei Reportedly Moved to Underground Bunker

According to Iranian media outlet Iran Insight, Khamenei has been moved to a secure underground bunker in northeast Tehran, along with close family members, including his son Mojtaba Khamenei. This move further underscores Iran’s preparation for extended conflict.

Sixth Day of Conflict: Missile Strikes and Explosions in Tel Aviv

The Israel-Iran conflict entered its sixth consecutive day on Wednesday. Israeli military sources reported that Iran launched multiple missiles, resulting in explosions near Tel Aviv. While Israel’s defense systems reportedly intercepted some missiles, rising fears of broader regional conflict are evident.

Trump Returns from G7 to Address Crisis

Amid growing global concern, Trump cut short his G7 Summit visit to return to the U.S. for a 90-minute high-level meeting with the National Security Council. Sources say he also held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to coordinate strategic responses.

What Lies Ahead?

With Khamenei’s declaration of war and Trump’s escalating rhetoric, global observers fear that the Iran-Israel conflict could spiral into a larger Middle Eastern war, drawing in allies and adversaries alike. Diplomatic solutions now seem distant as both sides show no signs of backing down.