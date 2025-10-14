Boost for BRS as Ali Muscati and Shakeela Reddy Join Party Ahead of By-Election

Hyderabad: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) witnessed a fresh wave of inductions, strengthening the party’s cadre and morale.

Senior Congress leader Ali Muscati and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) women’s leader Shakeela Reddy formally joined the BRS in the presence of the party’s Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). The new entrants were welcomed with party scarves, symbolizing their entry into the pink camp.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said they were inspired by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) leadership and his vision for Telangana, which motivated them to align with the BRS. They expressed confidence that the party would continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the state’s future.

KTR, welcoming the new members, said their inclusion would further strengthen the party in the run-up to the by-election. He praised their political experience and commitment to public service, expressing optimism that their joining would energize BRS activities in Jubilee Hills and beyond.

The induction ceremony was attended by several prominent BRS figures, including former ministers Ch. Malla Reddy and Koppula Eshwar, as well as senior leader Raula Chandrasekhar Reddy, who congratulated the newcomers and reiterated the party’s determination to reclaim its influence in urban constituencies.

With these additions, the BRS appears to be intensifying its campaign efforts, signaling a renewed focus on regaining its political stronghold in Hyderabad.