Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ earns Rs 4.55 crore on day one

ollywood star Alia Bhatt's latest film "Jigra" earned Rs 4.55 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

Fouzia Farhana12 October 2024 - 17:33
Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' earns Rs 4.55 crore on day one
Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' earns Rs 4.55 crore on day one

New Delhi: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt’s latest film “Jigra” earned Rs 4.55 crore net on its opening day at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

Released in theatres across the country in Hindi and Telugu on Friday, the movie is directed by Vasan Bala, known for “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” and “Monica, O My Darling”.

It is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in collaboration with Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.

“Humari audience ka pyaar jahaan, hum wahaan! #Jigra in Hindi & Telugu – in cinemas now,” Dharma Productions posted along with a poster that revealed the movie’s net box office collection (NBOC) of Rs 4.55 crore on day one.

Also starring Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, “Jigra” follows the journey of Satya, a young woman who goes to great lengths to free her brother Ankur, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana12 October 2024 - 17:33

Related Articles

Choreographer Jani Master’s Mother, Bibijan, Suffers Heart Attack

Choreographer Jani Master’s Mother, Bibijan, Suffers Heart Attack

12 October 2024 - 19:00
Jackie Shroff turns into deadly ‘Babbar Sher’ in action-packed sneak-peek of ‘Baby John’

Jackie Shroff turns into deadly ‘Babbar Sher’ in action-packed sneak-peek of ‘Baby John’

12 October 2024 - 16:06
A R Rahman records 30-minute performance giving boost to Kamala Harris' presidential campaignA R Rahman records 30-minute performance giving boost to Kamala Harris' presidential campaign

A R Rahman records 30-minute performance giving boost to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign

12 October 2024 - 14:22
Three actors booked for insulting modesty of woman through YouTube channels

Three actors booked for insulting modesty of woman through YouTube channels

12 October 2024 - 13:00
Back to top button