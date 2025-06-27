Alia Bhatt’s Tribute to Rekha: “There Never Was, Is or Will Ever Be Another Like You”

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who recently attended the re-release event of the iconic film Umrao Jaan, took to Instagram to share her admiration for veteran actress Rekha. In a heartfelt post, Alia wrote, “There never was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa.”

A Special Moment Captured

Alia posted a series of images and video clips from the event. One heartwarming picture showed Rekha leaning on Alia as the two smiled for the camera. Alia herself wore a graceful blush pink saree, looking elegant as she posed ahead of the screening.

The Rebirth of a Classic: Umrao Jaan Returns

Director Muzaffar Ali announced that Umrao Jaan has been restored in 4K resolution and re-released in theatres starting June 27. The restored version aims to bring the magic of this timeless classic to a new generation of audiences.

A Collector’s Delight: Behind-the-Scenes in a Book

To mark the re-release, Muzaffar Ali also introduced a limited-edition coffee table book offering rare behind-the-scenes glimpses. The book includes:

Unseen photographs

Costume sketches

Calligraphy and poetry

Personal anecdotes from the set

This tribute not only celebrates the film but also reflects its deep cultural and artistic roots.

Rekha’s Timeless Performance as Umrao Jaan

Speaking about the film, Ali remarked, “Umrao Jaan was not just a film, it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb.” He praised Rekha for not just acting but living the role, stating that she “truly immortalised” the character.

A Legacy that Lives On

Originally released in 1981, Umrao Jaan is a musical period drama based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 Urdu novel, Umrao Jaan Ada. The film tells the poignant tale of a tawaif and poet from Lucknow, chronicling her artistic rise and emotional struggles.

Accolades and Recognition

Widely regarded as one of the greatest films in Indian cinema, Umrao Jaan won four National Film Awards, including Best Actress for Rekha at the 29th National Film Awards.