Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film “Jigra” got a new release date!

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film “Jigra” has got a new release date! Instead of hitting the theaters on September 27 as originally planned, it will now be releasing on October 11. The announcement was made by Dharma Productions, who are backing the film and collaborating with filmmaker Vasan Bala for the first time.

Dharma Productions took to Instagram to share the news: “A fierce journey to protect your own… Your jigra! Starring Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina – #Jigra arrives in cinemas on 11th October, 2024.” So mark your calendars!

This change in release date came after the makers of Telugu superstar Jr NTR’s highly anticipated pan-India movie “Devara” revealed that it will now be hitting the theaters on September 27. It’s an action-packed drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, and it’s going to be a two-part epic from filmmaker Koratala Siva. The first part, titled “Devara: Part 1,” was initially scheduled to release on October 10.

In addition to Alia Bhatt, “Jigra” also stars Vedang Raina, known for his role in “The Archies.” The film is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Bhatt, and Somen Mishra are credited as the producers for this exciting project.

“Devara” is not just a star-studded film with Jr NTR, but it also features Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The official page of “Devara” shared the new release date, stating, “Sending a Warning Notice to all coasts about his early arrival. Man of Masses @Tarak9999’s #Devara in cinemas from September 27th.” The film is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

So, mark your calendars for these exciting releases and get ready to be entertained!