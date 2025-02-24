Aliza Bukhari Shines at Sportsfest 2024-25, Secures First Place in Skating Event at Oakridge International School, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aliza Bukhari, a young and talented skater from Grade 2C of Oakridge International School, Khajaguda, has made her school and family proud by securing first position in the skating event during the prestigious Sportsfest 2024-25 held in Hyderabad on Monday.

The rising sports star, daughter of Ishaq Bukhari and great-granddaughter of Mohammed Ilyas Bukhari, who is associated with the renowned Mohammed Cap Mart, showcased exceptional agility, balance, and speed in the competition. Her outstanding performance in the school-level championship highlights her dedication and passion for skating at such a young age.

A Remarkable Achievement in Skating

The annual Sportsfest 2024-25 at Oakridge International School witnessed fierce competition among students from various grades, competing in different sporting events. Among them, Aliza Bukhari stood out in the skating category, demonstrating flawless technique and remarkable speed.

Her journey to the top wasn’t easy, as she competed against some of the best young skaters in her category. However, through rigorous training, perseverance, and unwavering focus, Aliza managed to clinch the first position, bringing pride to her family, teachers, and peers.

Parental & Institutional Support

Aliza’s parents, teachers, and coaches have played a significant role in nurturing her talent. Her father, Ishaq Bukhari, expressed his joy and gratitude for her achievement, stating that consistent training and hard work have helped her achieve this milestone. The school authorities also praised her dedication, emphasizing the importance of sports in holistic student development.

Encouraging Young Talent in Hyderabad

The Sportsfest 2024-25 at Oakridge International School serves as a platform to encourage young athletes and promote a healthy competitive spirit among students. Events like these not only foster a culture of sportsmanship but also help children develop essential life skills such as discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

With this remarkable win, Aliza Bukhari has set a strong foundation for her future in skating and other sporting events. If she continues her passion for the sport, she has the potential to represent her school and even Hyderabad at higher levels in the coming years.