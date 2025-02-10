All 8 Stations in Prayagraj Area Fully Functional, Lakhs of Pilgrims Reach Home Safely Daily: Minister

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Monday that approximately 330 trains from eight different stations in the Prayagraj area successfully carried 12.5 lakh passengers to their destinations on Sunday.

Vaishnaw highlighted that Indian Railways is working tirelessly to ensure smooth travel for devotees during the ongoing Mahakumbh. Despite the heavy rush, the Railways is efficiently managing the flow of passengers by running one train approximately every 4 minutes from these stations, ensuring no delays for pilgrims after their holy dip.

Ahead of the next Amrut Snan for Maghi Poornima on February 12, one rake of these trains is accommodating an average of 3,780 passengers per trip.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Seek Blessings at the Golden Temple During “Chhaava” Promotions

During a review meeting with zonal and divisional railway officials, Satish Kumar, Chairman of the Railway Board, confirmed that Prayagraj Junction, along with seven other stations, are operating at full capacity.

Kumar added, “Despite the continued rush, special and regular trains are running at full capacity from these eight stations in Prayagraj. The closure of Prayagraj Sangam station for a few days before and after each Amrit Snan is a routine measure, following the advice of the Prayagraj district administration.”

He further stated, “By 3 pm today, more than 201 special and regular trains had already departed from these eight stations, including Prayagraj Junction, carrying over 9 lakh pilgrims.”

Indian Railways has urged the media and the public to refrain from relying on isolated reports about disruptions at Prayagraj Junction, assuring that services remain unaffected. The government emphasized that running 330 trains on a regular day underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to passenger service.

Passengers have been advised to check official railway sources for the latest updates and avoid spreading misleading information.