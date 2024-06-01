All arrangements made for counting in Telangana: CEO

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana Vikas Raj announced on Saturday that all necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election held in the fourth phase on May 13 in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Vikas Raj stated that in addition to the Lok Sabha elections, the Cantonment Assembly by-election was also held on May 13.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

He said Section 144 has been imposed, and CCTV cameras have been set up at 34 counting centres across the state. Agents are prohibited from carrying electronic devices, including cell phones, and no one is allowed within 100 meters of the vote-counting hall.

Vikas Raj mentioned that four-tier security arrangements have been made at the counting centres. Agents are required to arrive at their counting centres by 0700 hours, and postal ballots will be counted first.

The CEO noted that the maximum number of rounds will be 24 in Choppadandi, Yakutpura, and Devarakonda. At least 13 rounds will take place in Armour, Bhadrachalam, and Aswaraopet. Polling results are expected to be available by 1500 hours.

After the initial counting, there will be a count of VVPATs in 5 polling centres in each assembly segment. Approximately 10,000 staff members are working on the counting process across Telangana.

Furthermore, 49 observers have been appointed across the state. Political parties have been asked to submit the list of counting agents by 1700 hours on Saturday.

Additionally, 2440 micro-observers have been appointed statewide. Officials will conduct checks at every table. Counting will start at 0800 hours for postal ballots, and EVM vote counting will commence at 0830 hours. CEO Vikas Raj stated that after the counting is completed, the EVMs will be placed in storage rooms.

The CEO clarified that liquor shops will be closed on the day of counting and rallies will not be allowed. He said that if the police permit the rallies according to local conditions, it can be done. Exit polls can be released from 1830 hours on Saturday.