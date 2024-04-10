All arrangements made for Eid ul Fitr prayers, as Muslims set to celebrate Eid Tomorow

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the Eid ul Fitr namaz at Eidgah Mir Alam, Bahadurpura, with authorities ensuring meticulous arrangements for a smooth and safe congregation.

Scheduled for 10 am, the Eid ul Fitr namaz anticipates the participation of thousands, drawing worshippers not only from Hyderabad but also from neighbouring districts like Vikarabad, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar.

Leading the preparations, the Minority Welfare Department and the Telangana State Waqf Board have been diligently overseeing arrangements not only at Mir Alam Eidgah but also at Khadeem Eidgah Madannapet and Bagh-e-Aam Shahi Masjid, Public Gardens.

With expectations of over one lakh attendees at Mir Alam Eidgah alone, the water board has ensured an adequate water supply for ablution and drinking. Additionally, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has initiated cleaning efforts at the Eidgahs to ensure a pristine environment for worshippers.

Security remains paramount, with close to 1000 personnel from the Hyderabad police deployed to maintain order during the prayers. Bomb detection teams have conducted thorough searches, with routine checks scheduled until Thursday morning to guarantee the safety of all participants.

Waqf Board Chairman Mohd Azmathullah, alongside other officials, will inspect Eidgah Mir Alam on Wednesday to oversee final preparations. The historical significance of these Eidgahs, including Mir Alam Eidgah established in 1805 by Mir Alam Bahadur, adds to the reverence of the occasion.

Moreover, the oldest Eidgah in the city, Khadeem Eidgah at Madannapet, dating back around 400 years, holds a special place in the hearts of worshippers, attracting tens of thousands every year.

To accommodate the influx of worshippers, special arrangements have been made, including a dedicated budget sanctioned by the GHMC and the Telangana State Waqf Board. Recognizing its heritage value, INTACH’s Hyderabad chapter bestowed the Heritage Award upon Eidgah Madannapet in 2011.

Final preparations are also underway at other significant Eidgahs across Hyderabad, such as Qutb Shahi Tombs, Eidgah Bilali Masab Tank, and Eidgah Pahadishareef, with the TSRTC arranging special buses to facilitate transportation to Mir Alam Eidgah from various parts of the city.

As Hyderabad gears up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with fervour and devotion, the city’s Eidgahs stand as symbols of unity and communal harmony, welcoming worshippers from diverse backgrounds to partake in the joyous occasion.