Hyderabad: All Bars & Wine Shops to Remain Shut on April 12

Hyderabad: In view of Sri Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate (Executive) C.V. Anand, IPS, has issued an order for the closure of wine and toddy shops in the city.

Shops to Remain Closed for 24 Hours

According to the order, all wine/toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants—excluding those located in star hotels and registered clubs—in Hyderabad and Secunderabad will remain closed from 6 am on April 12 to 6 am on April 13.

Move to Ensure Public Peace

The decision has been taken in the interest of public peace and tranquility during the festival period. The police department is taking preventive measures to maintain law and order during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, which often see large gatherings and processions.

The Commissioner’s directive is part of the standard protocol followed during major religious festivals to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure smooth conduct of the event across the twin cities.

4o