All Eyes on IT, Banking Stocks as India’s Q1 Earnings Season Peaks

Mumbai: The Indian stock market is set for a crucial week ahead, with a series of domestic and international developments likely to influence investor sentiment. Market analysts expect a volatile yet pivotal week, driven by quarterly earnings, inflation figures, and global economic indicators.

Major Companies Set to Announce Q1 Earnings

Investors will closely watch the Q1 earnings reports from several high-profile companies this week. Key names include:

HCL Tech, Nelco, Tata Technologies

Tejas Networks, AWL Agri Business, HDFC Life

Bank of Maharashtra, ITC Hotels, Axis Bank, HDFC AMC

Indian Hotels, Polycab, Wipro, JSW Steel

These reports are expected to provide crucial insight into sector performance and corporate growth amid macroeconomic challenges.

Inflation Data to Be Released on July 14

India’s June inflation data — both retail (CPI) and wholesale (WPI) — is scheduled to be released on July 14. The numbers will be closely scrutinized for any signals about potential monetary policy shifts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On the global front, US inflation data will be released on July 15, followed by industrial production figures on July 16 and weekly jobless claims on July 17.

Analysts Warn of Market Consolidation Phase

According to Sudip Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, Indian equities are currently underperforming global peers, many of which are seeing strong rallies.

“This reflects a consolidation phase in Indian markets, driven by cautious investor behavior and limited upside triggers,” said Shah.

He highlighted that the earnings season and any updates on trade tariffs could play a decisive role in shaping short-term market direction.

Weekly Recap: Markets Ended Lower Amid Volatility

Last week, both benchmark indices witnessed declines:

Nifty 50 fell by 311.15 points (1.22%) to close at 25,149.85

fell by (1.22%) to close at Sensex dropped 932.42 points (1.12%) to end at 82,500.47

Sector-wise performance: