All India Civil Services Hockey Tournament 2025: RSB Hyderabad Men’s Team Gears Up for the Challenge

Hyderabad: The All-India Civil Services Hockey Tournament for Men & Women – 2025 is set to take place at the DSA Ground, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

The prestigious tournament, which will run from February 15 to February 28, 2025, will witness fierce competition among the best hockey teams representing different Regional Sports Boards (RSB) across India.

One of the prominent teams participating in the event is the RSB Hyderabad Men’s Hockey Team, known for its skill, determination, and sportsmanship. Under the leadership of Captain D. Anand Ratna Kumar, the Hyderabad team is ready to showcase its talent and aim for top honors in the tournament.

RSB Hyderabad Men’s Hockey Team Lineup

The team comprises a well-balanced mix of experienced and young players, each contributing to a formidable squad.

Team Leadership & Management:

Captain: D. Anand Ratna Kumar

D. Anand Ratna Kumar Coach: K. Ravi Chandra Prasad

K. Ravi Chandra Prasad Assistant Coach: P. Venkateshwarulu

P. Venkateshwarulu Team Manager: To be confirmed

Squad Members:

D. Anand Ratna Kumar (Captain) MD Munthag B. Arvind Mustak Ahmed G. Suman K. Srinivas G. Narayana K. Chinna Apparao L. Rama Krishna V. Manikanta P. Surya Prakash P. Tej Kiran N. Sellamuthu V. Ganesh N. Veera Babu R. Shiva Kumar B.G.S. Krishna D. Murali Krishna

Tournament Expectations & Team Preparations

The RSB Hyderabad team has been rigorously training to ensure they put up a strong fight in the tournament. With experienced coaching staff and skilled players, the team aims to make a significant impact and challenge for the championship title.

The All-India Civil Services Hockey Tournament is an annual event that promotes the spirit of sportsmanship and encourages government employees to participate in competitive sports. It serves as a platform for talented players to exhibit their skills and foster camaraderie among different civil service teams across the country.

Stay Tuned for Updates!

Fans and hockey enthusiasts can follow the RSB Hyderabad Men’s Team progress through live updates, match highlights, and results as they compete against top teams in the tournament. Stay connected for exclusive coverage and support the team as they strive for glory at the All India Civil Services Hockey Tournament 2025!

For further information and real-time updates, visit the official website or follow the tournament’s official social media handles.