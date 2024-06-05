All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh’s release, says his lawyer

Dibrugarh: All necessary legal steps were being taken to ensure the release of Amritpal Singh from jail, his lawyer Rajdeo Singh Khalsa said, a day after the radical Sikh preacher won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.

Khalsa along with Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur on Wednesday met him at the Dibrugarh Central Jail where he has been lodged since April 2023.

Singh, who fought the elections from jail as an Independent candidate, won the Khadoor Sahib seat by 1,97,120 votes, defeating Congress’s Kulbir Singh Zira.

“We have discussed the strategy but first of all his release is important for us and we are taking all necessary legal aid for this,” Khalsa told reporters.

He said Singh should soon be released as both the AAP government in Punjab and the NDA government at the Centre “have no other alternative”.

“The Sikh community voted for him because they have seen leadership quality in him and he can voice their concerns,” Khalsa said.

“Amritpal Singh had launched Amrit Sanchar for a drug-free Punjab and was doing a good job. The AAP government conspired against him and put him behind bars on false charges for political benefits,” he added.

Calling Singh’s arrest “unconstitutional and unlawful”, Khalsa said his victory in the elections proved that people were with him.

Ten members of Waris Punjab De, including Singh and one of his uncles, have been in jail since last year after they were arrested under the stringent National Security Act from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown on the pro-Khalistani outfit.