All-Party Meeting on Pahalgam Attack: Unified Call for Destruction of Terror Camps, Opposition Vows Full Support to Government

New Delhi: Leaders from across the political spectrum on Thursday demanded strong retaliatory action against terrorism, including the destruction of terror camps, during an all-party meeting convened in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

United Stand Against Terrorism

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh stated that all political parties were unanimous in calling for concrete action to dismantle terror infrastructure. Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay also confirmed that possible security lapses were discussed, but reiterated the opposition’s unwavering support to the government in eliminating terrorism.

“The nation must be totally united in this fight to eliminate terrorism,” said Bandopadhyay.

High-Level Government Briefing

The meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Key opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and J P Nadda were also present.

A moment of silence was observed at the beginning of the meeting in honour of those killed in the attack.

Broad Political Participation

Representatives from multiple parties including NCP, AIMIM, BJD, TDP, Shiv Sena, DMK, SP, RJD, TMC, and AAP attended the discussion, reflecting a bipartisan commitment to national security.

Context and Government Response

The meeting followed the government’s announcement of firm diplomatic and strategic steps against Pakistan, which included:

Downgrading diplomatic ties

Expelling Pakistani military attaches

Suspending the Indus Water Treaty (1960)

Shutting down the Attari land-transit post

These decisions were taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tradition of Unity During National Crises

All-party meetings have been traditionally held during major national security incidents — such as the Pulwama attack in 2019 and the India-China standoff in 2020 — to demonstrate national unity and to ensure that the opposition is fully briefed on official responses.

This latest meeting again showcased a unified political front in the face of terrorism, with leaders pledging full cooperation with the Centre in its response to the deadly Pahalgam attack.