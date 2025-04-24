All-Party Meeting Underway as Govt Briefs Leaders on Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: In a significant show of national solidarity, the central government on Thursday held an all-party meeting in the capital to brief leaders from across the political spectrum on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. From the opposition benches, Mallikarjun Kharge (Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha), Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha), and J.P. Nadda (Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha) were among the key attendees.

PM Modi’s Absence and Strong Statement from Bihar

Although opposition leaders had earlier demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself preside over the meeting, the Prime Minister was in Madhubani, Bihar, where he made a powerful statement on the attack. Addressing a rally, Modi vowed to “pursue the killers of Pahalgam to the ends of the Earth” and pledged to “identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

Meeting Aimed at National Unity Amid Crisis

The meeting follows a tradition of consulting all political parties during times of national crisis, as witnessed during the Pulwama attack in 2019 and the India-China standoff in 2020. The session allowed opposition leaders to be briefed on the government’s stance and to offer their suggestions and feedback in a spirit of national unity.

The decision to convene the meeting was taken on Wednesday, with both Singh and Shah reaching out to key political parties.

Measures Announced Against Pakistan

In the wake of the Pahalgam massacre, India has taken a series of bold actions against Pakistan, including:

Downgrading diplomatic ties , including the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés

, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés Suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960

Closure of the Attari-Wagah land transit post

These decisions were made during a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.

The government’s swift and stern response, along with the convening of this all-party meeting, is being viewed as a signal of political unity and determination to confront cross-border terrorism head-on.