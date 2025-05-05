Allahabad HC Adjourns Hearing on Plea for ASI Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque Ablution Pond

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the ablution pond (wazukhana) in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, setting July 4 as the next date of hearing.

Adjournment in Light of Supreme Court Order

The adjournment was made after the court was informed about an interim order from the Supreme Court, which restrains all courts across the country from passing directions on lawsuits related to religious places.

Plea Challenges Varanasi Court’s Order

The petition, filed by Rakhi Singh, challenges a Varanasi district judge’s order that refused to allow an ASI survey of the ablution pond area—excluding the structure that the Hindu side identifies as a Shivling and the Muslim side claims is a fountain.

Petitioner Says Survey Needed for Justice

According to the plea, the survey is crucial for the interest of justice, and would benefit both plaintiffs and defendants. It would also help the court reach a fair decision by clarifying the religious character of the site.

ASI Has Already Submitted One Report

A scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex has already been carried out by the ASI, with the report submitted to the Varanasi district judge. The earlier survey followed a July 2023 court order aimed at determining whether the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple structure.