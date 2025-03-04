Allahabad HC to Hear Petition on Shahi Jama Masjid Case Today

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear a petition concerning the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Tuesday.

The case, which has attracted significant attention, will be heard by a bench led by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal at 10 a.m.

Petition for Whitewashing the Mosque Ahead of Ramzan

The mosque’s management committee has filed a petition requesting permission to whitewash the mosque premises in preparation for Ramzan, a matter that has sparked considerable debate in recent months.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

ASI Report on Mosque Cleanliness

During today’s hearing, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team will present a report regarding the cleanliness of the mosque. The ASI had been previously directed by the court to inspect the mosque and ensure its cleanliness. Furthermore, the mosque committee’s legal representatives will submit a response to the ASI’s report.

Also Read: Stock Market Opens Lower as Global Tariff War Deepens, Nifty Below 22,000

Previous Court Orders

In response to the mosque management committee’s plea, the court had earlier issued an order on Friday, directing the ASI to clean the Shahi Jama Masjid premises. However, the court stopped short of granting permission for whitewashing the mosque before Ramzan. The court also instructed the ASI to form a team of three officers to inspect the mosque and submit their findings.

Ongoing Legal, Historical, and Communal Debate

This case has become a focal point of legal, historical, and communal discussions, with the resolution expected to significantly influence both the region’s religious dynamics and its legal landscape. The developments are being closely followed by local communities and legal observers.

Dispute Over the Mosque’s Origins

The dispute centers around claims that the Shahi Jama Masjid was built after the demolition of the historic Harihar Temple, which some believe once stood on the same site. The controversy further escalated after a court-ordered survey of the mosque on November 24, 2024. The survey led to violent clashes, resulting in four fatalities and intensifying the already sensitive religious and historical dispute.