Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to Azam Khan in Dungarpur Eviction Case

Justice Sameer Jain passed the order on the bail petition filed by Azam Khan. Previously, on August 12, the court had reserved its decision on the bail petition of Azam Khan and a contractor named Barkat Ali, who has also filed a criminal appeal in the High Court.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir10 September 2025 - 19:44
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in the alleged Dungarpur case. The case involves the alleged forceful eviction of a residential colony. Earlier, the MP-MLA Special Court in Rampur had convicted Azam Khan and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Justice Sameer Jain passed the order on the bail petition filed by Azam Khan. Previously, on August 12, the court had reserved its decision on the bail petition of Azam Khan and a contractor named Barkat Ali, who has also filed a criminal appeal in the High Court.

The alleged Dungarpur case dates back to August 2019, when a person named Abrar filed a complaint at the Ganj Police Station in Rampur against Azam Khan, former Circle Officer Ala Hasan Khan, and contractor Barkat Ali. The complainant alleged that in December 2016, the trio had beaten him, threatened to kill him, and caused damage to his house. He also claimed that his house was demolished by them.

On May 30, 2024, the MP-MLA Special Court in Rampur had sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years and Barkat Ali to seven years in prison in this case. Residents of the Dungarpur colony had filed 12 separate cases against the forced eviction, including charges of robbery, theft, and assault, which were registered at the Ganj Police Station.

