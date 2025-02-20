Allegations Against BRS After Murder of Man Who Filed Complaint Against KCR

Hyderabad: The murder of a man who had filed a complaint accusing corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has sparked a significant political controversy in Telangana.

His family members and leaders of the ruling Congress party are blaming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for the killing.

Murder of Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy

Nagavelli Rajalingamurthy was brutally murdered in Bhupalpally town on Wednesday night. Murthy’s wife, Sarla, a former Councillor of Bhupalpally Municipality, has alleged that BRS leaders were behind the murder, as Murthy had exposed corruption related to the Kaleshwaram project. She specifically pointed fingers at a senior leader of the BRS.

Murthy, who had joined the Congress party before the 2023 Assembly elections, was attacked by three to four unidentified assailants with sickles and knives while he was on his way. The assailants chased him and hacked him to death on the road.

Police Investigation and Allegations

Local police have indicated that Murthy was involved in land disputes and suspect that his rivals may have been behind the killing. Murthy had survived several previous murder attempts.

However, his family maintains that BRS leaders were responsible for his death. Leaders from the ruling Congress party have echoed these allegations, while the main Opposition party has dismissed them as baseless.

Government’s Response and Possible Inquiry

In light of the accusations, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is reported to have sought information from Intelligence agencies. The Telangana government is likely to order a Crime Branch/CID investigation into the murder, given the allegations made by Murthy’s family.

Alos Read: Telangana Government Considers Scrapping 15% Non-Local Quota in B Tech Admissions

Murthy’s Legal Actions Against KCR and Others

Murthy had filed a case at the Bhupalpally police station in October 2023, seeking the registration of an FIR against then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), then Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao, and others following the sinking of piers of the Medigadda barrage, a part of the Kaleshwaram project.

The police had initially refused to register an FIR, leading Murthy to approach the local magistrate court, which rejected his plea. He later sought legal action through the Principal Sessions Court, Bhupalpally, which issued notices to KCR, Harish Rao, and others. However, the Telangana High Court granted a stay on the proceedings.

Political Implications

The sinking of piers at the Medigadda barrage had triggered a political uproar, with Opposition parties accusing the BRS government of corruption and poor planning behind the incident. Both Congress and BJP had made this issue a focal point during the November 2023 Assembly elections.

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and current Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, visited the barrage during the election campaign to highlight the issue.

Call for Justice

Congress MLA from Bhupalpally, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, has called for a thorough investigation into Murthy’s murder and demanded the harshest punishment for those involved.